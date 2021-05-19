Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

Abdi Dirir (left), head of general education, Adel (left center), an inspector with the PK-12 school, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka (right center), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, and Liz Canellakis (right), public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony of a library to the PK-12 school at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. This project created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

