    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 1 of 6]

    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Abdi Dirir (left), head of general education, Adel (left center), an inspector with the PK-12 school, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka (right center), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, and Liz Canellakis (right), public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony of a library to the PK-12 school at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. This project created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6658847
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1211
    Resolution: 7551x5357
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

