Abdi Dirir (left), head of general education, Adel (left center), an inspector with the PK-12 school, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka (right center), Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, and Liz Canellakis (right), public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony of a library to the PK-12 school at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. This project created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 11:11
|Photo ID:
|6658847
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-VI407-1211
|Resolution:
|7551x5357
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti
