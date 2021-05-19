U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristin Zimmerman, a medic with Civil Affairs, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), reads a book with two Djiboutian children at a new school library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti
