    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 3 of 6]

    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristin Zimmerman, a medic with Civil Affairs, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), reads a book with two Djiboutian children at a new school library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6658849
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1441
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

