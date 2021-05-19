Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, and Liz Canellakis, public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, stands for a picture with teachers, parents, and children at the PK-12 school’s new library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The library dedication ceremony celebrated the completion and handover of the U.S.-funded construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6658851
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1322
    Resolution: 8015x5315
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

