Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, and Liz Canellakis, public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, stands for a picture with teachers, parents, and children at the PK-12 school’s new library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The library dedication ceremony celebrated the completion and handover of the U.S.-funded construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

