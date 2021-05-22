Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

Capt. Bob Little (left) and Capt. Stephen Adler (right) stand with Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, in front of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) crew following Stratton’s change of command ceremony held while anchored in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Adler relieved Little as Stratton’s commanding officer during the at-sea ceremony. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

