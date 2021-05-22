Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

Capt. Bob Little, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), speaks to the crew during Stratton’s change of command ceremony held aboard while anchored in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a historic military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another and it reinforces the continuity of command by providing an opportunity to celebrate the crew's accomplishments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

