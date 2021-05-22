Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

Capt. Bob Little and Capt. Stephen Adler conduct a personnel inspection of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) crew during a change of command ceremony held aboard Stratton while anchored in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Stratton is one of four national security cutters homeported in Alameda, and the third of eleven planned national security cutters which are capable of extended, worldwide deployment in support of homeland security and national defense missions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

