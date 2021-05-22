Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, addresses Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) command and crew during a change of command ceremony held aboard Stratton at anchor in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Capt. Stephen Adler relieved Capt. Bob Little as Stratton’s commanding officer during the at-sea ceremony. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6658468 VIRIN: 210522-G-G0200-1313 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 32.66 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.