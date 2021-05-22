Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, addresses Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) command and crew during a change of command ceremony held aboard Stratton at anchor in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Capt. Stephen Adler relieved Capt. Bob Little as Stratton’s commanding officer during the at-sea ceremony. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6658468
    VIRIN: 210522-G-G0200-1313
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 32.66 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco Bay

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton

    USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752)

    San Francisco Bay
    change of command
    Stratton
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton

