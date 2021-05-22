Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

Capt. Stephen Adler, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), speaks to the crew during Stratton’s change of command ceremony held aboard while anchored in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Adler relieved Capt. Bob Little as Stratton’s commanding officer during the at-sea ceremony. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

