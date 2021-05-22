Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony

Capt. Bob Little (left) and Capt. Stephen Adler (right) salute each other during the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) change of command ceremony held aboard Stratton while anchored in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, presided over the at-sea ceremony which Adler relieved Little as Stratton’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

