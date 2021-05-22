Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, presents a meritorious service medal to Capt. Bob Little, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), during Stratton’s change of command ceremony held at anchor in the San Francisco Bay, May 22, 2021. Little served as Stratton’s commanding officer from May 2019 to May 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elyse Coler.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6658470 VIRIN: 210522-G-G0200-1372 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 33.3 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton hosts at-sea change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.