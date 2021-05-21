ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB

Members from the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade perform the 2-mile run component of an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 2 mile run is the only component for the previous Army fitness test that was retained in the ACFT, which tests the endurance of the participants at the end of the assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA