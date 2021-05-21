1st Lt. Brittney Snyder, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade battery executive officer, performs hand-release push-ups during an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The hand-release variant of push-ups forces participants to interrupt their momentum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6658186
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-RV963-1122
|Resolution:
|6914x4939
|Size:
|21.42 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
