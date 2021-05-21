Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB [Image 12 of 18]

    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Sgt. Eric Wood, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade command group driver, performs a deadlift during an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ACFT 3.0 is under diagnostic review before it is fully implemented as the standard for Army fitness testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 09:49
    Photo ID: 6658181
    VIRIN: 210521-F-RV963-1026
    Resolution: 7153x5109
    Size: 15.17 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB
    ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    U.S. Army
    Grand Slam Wing
    31st ADA
    Top Notch
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT