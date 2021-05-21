Members from the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade perform the maximum deadlift component of an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Army began initial stages of the ACFT in 2013 and are using the diagnostic testing to set the standard for the force when the ACFT is implemented as the official test of record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 09:49 Photo ID: 6658177 VIRIN: 210521-F-RV963-1020 Resolution: 5139x3671 Size: 8.39 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.