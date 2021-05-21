ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB

Sgt. Eric Wood, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade command group driver, performs a leg tuck during an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The leg tuck tests participants’ core strength as they bringing their knees to their elbows for each set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
