ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB

1st Sgt. Lindsay DeWitt, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade first sergeant, grades a participant during an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ACFT is currently undergoing diagnostic testing, which allows Army units across the globe to send information to Army Headquarters for assistance in setting the standard for the final version of the ACFT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

