Pfc. Kenneth Leviner, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade intelligence specialist, performs a standing power throw during an Army Combat Fitness Test, May 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The power throw, along with deadlift, leg tuck, sprint-drag-carry, hand-release push-ups, and a two mile run make-up the six different components to the ACFT. The ACFT is slated to replace the old Army fitness test, which only consisted of push-ups, sit-ups and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6658178
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-RV963-1072
|Resolution:
|1968x2755
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ACFT 3.0 tests Army fitness at AUAB [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
