Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Senior Airman Colin Wyant, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight journeyman, discuss how to properly wear an oxygen mask during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Airmen from the R&EM flight train to handle recovery and response operations after natural disasters and man-made crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

