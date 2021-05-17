Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, listen to safety instructions while equipping a Level A hazmat suit during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management Flight helps Misawa Air Base stay mission capable by preventing and responding to hazardous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

