U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, identifies training substances in a biological experiment laboratory, while wearing a Level A hazmat suit during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Base leadership conducts Wild Weasel Walk-Throughs every week to learn more about the various units visited across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6655878
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-MI946-1115
|Resolution:
|6389x4564
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
