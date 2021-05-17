Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, identifies training substances in a biological experiment laboratory, while wearing a Level A hazmat suit during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Base leadership conducts Wild Weasel Walk-Throughs every week to learn more about the various units visited across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

