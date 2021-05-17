Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Airmen from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, May 17, 2021. The R&EM flight is responsible for detecting, identifying, measuring and reporting any contaminants present following a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

