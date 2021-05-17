U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Airmen from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, May 17, 2021. The R&EM flight is responsible for detecting, identifying, measuring and reporting any contaminants present following a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6655879
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-MI946-1215
|Resolution:
|6622x4730
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT