Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiffany Eustice, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight journeyman, gives a safety brief to base leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Airmen from the R&EM flight train weekly to test their knowledge on identifying and reacting to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

