    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight [Image 2 of 6]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiffany Eustice, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight journeyman, gives a safety brief to base leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Airmen from the R&EM flight train weekly to test their knowledge on identifying and reacting to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

