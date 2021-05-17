Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Readiness and Emergency Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Senior Airman Colin Wyant, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management (R&EM) Flight journeyman, unpack a Level A hazmat suit during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2021. Airmen from the R&EM flight wear Level A suits to provide protection against vapors and liquid hazards when working. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

