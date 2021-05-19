Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 9 of 16]

    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing line the taxiway prior to take-offs in support of exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. ASD/FS strengthens cooperation among partner nations and demonstrates to potential adversaries that U.S. and allied air and maritime powers can be deployed anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6654029
    VIRIN: 210519-F-PW483-0032
    Resolution: 7006x3941
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Formidable Shield 2021

