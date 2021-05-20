U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Crowder, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the apron after a sortie in support of exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. The conduct of this exercise ensures the interoperability of NATO allies and partners to respond to integrated air and missile defense threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6654030 VIRIN: 210520-F-PW483-0044 Resolution: 6578x3700 Size: 4.34 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.