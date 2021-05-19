48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, taxis to the runway during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2021. ASD/FS fosters a live-fire integrated air and missile defense environment to improve allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

