Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 8 of 16]

    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, taxis to the runway during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2021. ASD/FS fosters a live-fire integrated air and missile defense environment to improve allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6654028
    VIRIN: 210519-F-PW483-0012
    Resolution: 5534x3693
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield
    48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Formidable Shield 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT