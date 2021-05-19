A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, taxis to the runway during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2021. ASD/FS fosters a live-fire integrated air and missile defense environment to improve allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 11:37
Photo ID:
|6654028
VIRIN:
|210519-F-PW483-0012
Resolution:
|5534x3693
Size:
|3.95 MB
Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
