48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron read through pre-flight documents prior to flying a sortie in support of exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. ASD/FS fosters a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense environment to improve allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB