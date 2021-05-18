48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vincent Vaccaro, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. ASD/FS is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense exercise to improve allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

