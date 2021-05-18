A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks prior to flying a sortie in support of exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. The conduct of this exercise ensures the interoperability of NATO allies and partners to respond to integrated air and missile defense threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 11:38
|Photo ID:
|6654022
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-PW483-0021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
