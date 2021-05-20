U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Crowder, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conducts routine maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle after a sortie in support of exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 18, 2021. ASD/FS strengthens cooperation among partner nations and demonstrates to potential adversaries that U.S. and allied air and maritime powers can be deployed anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6654031 VIRIN: 210520-F-PW483-0062 Resolution: 5032x3594 Size: 4.59 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW supports exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.