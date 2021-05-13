Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Wetzelberger, deputy site coordinator for the Maryland Air National Guard, points out details of the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site to defense attachés from Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Montenegro and North Macedonia during a visit in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard State Partnership Program office hosted the defense attachés to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

