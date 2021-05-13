Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Adam Flasch (left), director of the joint staff for the Maryland National Guard, speaks with defense attaché for Armed Forces of Montenegro Brig. Gen. Ilija Daković, before a visit to the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The MDNG hosted defense attachés from their state partners, Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina plus Adriatic Charter members Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

