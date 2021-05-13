U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Wetzelberger, deputy site coordinator for the Maryland Air National Guard, speaks to defense attachés from Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Montenegro and North Macedonia before a visit to the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard State Partnership Program office hosted the defense attachés to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 17:38
|Photo ID:
|6652424
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YE885-1027
|Resolution:
|4110x2935
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners. [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT