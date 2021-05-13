Defense attachés from Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Montenegro and North Macedonia take a photo with members of the Maryland National Guard and civilian partners supporting the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The MDNG State Partnership Program office hosted the defense attachés to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 17:38 Photo ID: 6652423 VIRIN: 210513-Z-YE885-1019 Resolution: 5086x3253 Size: 2.1 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners. [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.