Republic of Croatia Armed Forces assistant defense attaché Maj. Ivan Puhalo, introduces himself to the medical staff who are supporting the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard hosted defense attachés from their state partners, Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina plus Adriatic Charter members Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6652420
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YE885-1012
|Resolution:
|4290x3064
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners. [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
