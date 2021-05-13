Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners. [Image 3 of 10]

    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Eric B. Allely, Maryland Army National Guard state surgeon, speaks with defense attachés from Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Montenegro and North Macedonia during a visit to the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard State Partnership Program office hosted the defense attachés to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6652412
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-YE885-1008
    Resolution: 4217x3012
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners. [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.
    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    Partnership
    National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT