Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Eric B. Allely, Maryland Army National Guard state surgeon, speaks with defense attachés from Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Montenegro and North Macedonia during a visit to the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard State Partnership Program office hosted the defense attachés to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

