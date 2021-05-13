Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

Armed Forces of Montenegro defense attaché Brig. Gen. Ilija Daković takes a photo of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., during a visit, May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard hosted defense attachés from their state partners, Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina plus Adriatic Charter members Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 17:38
|Photo ID:
|6652422
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YE885-1017
|Resolution:
|4321x3346
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
