    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

    Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Armed Forces of Montenegro defense attaché Brig. Gen. Ilija Daković takes a photo of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in Baltimore, Md., during a visit, May 13, 2021. The Maryland National Guard hosted defense attachés from their state partners, Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina plus Adriatic Charter members Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, to provide lessons-learned from operations supporting state and local partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 17:38
    Photo ID: 6652422
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-YE885-1017
    Resolution: 4321x3346
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard shares COVID-19 response best practices with partners., by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    Partnership
    National Guard
    COVID-19

