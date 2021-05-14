Salvadoran residents receive medication prescriptions during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. The pharmacy prescribed 258 Salvadoran patients during the exercise. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|05.14.2021
|05.15.2021 19:36
|6646214
|210514-F-SI788-1550
|7950x5192
|18.78 MB
|LA UNION, SV
This work, JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
