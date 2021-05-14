JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

Salvadoran residents receive medication prescriptions during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. The pharmacy prescribed 258 Salvadoran patients during the exercise. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

