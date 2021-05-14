JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, screen Salvadoran patients before they see a medical provider during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. The nurses screened 148 patients before sending them to a provider or the pharmacists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

