U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeehun Kim, a medical provider with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, examines the hands of a patient during a medical readiness training exercise site for Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. Two medical providers saw 93 patients during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6646202 VIRIN: 210514-F-SI788-1160 Resolution: 7123x4878 Size: 15.46 MB Location: LA UNION, SV Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.