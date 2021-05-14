JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Bradley, an emergency room nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, checks a patient’s blood pressure during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. Through coordination between U.S. Southern Command, the U.S. Department of State and partner nation governments, a prioritized list of projects were selected based on training objectives to determine those that provide the greatest training benefit while also meeting the medical needs of the host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

