JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Torris-Hedlund, a public health nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, weighs Salvadoran children during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. Children are weighed when they enter the medical site to ensure the correct dosage of medication is prescribed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

