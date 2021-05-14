Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 16 of 27]

    JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    LA UNION, EL SALVADOR

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Torris-Hedlund, a public health nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, gives a class on preventive health during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. Through coordination between U.S. Southern Command, the U.S. Department of State and partner nation governments, a prioritized list of projects were selected based on training objectives to determine those that provide the greatest training benefit while also meeting the medical needs of the host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

