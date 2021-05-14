JTF-Bravo conducts MEDRETE on Meanguera Island, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

Salvadoran residents enter the waiting area before receiving medical care during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6646208
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-SI788-1222
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.24 MB
|Location:
|LA UNION, SV
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
