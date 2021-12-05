Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 6 of 8]

    Rescue Rodeo 2021

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 320th Special Tactics Airman runs to a rally point after fast roping from a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Along with the fast rope, the 320th Special Tactics Squadron use multiple tools like rope ladders, hoists, and forest penetrator seats to lift personnel into aircraft when conducting rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:24
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
