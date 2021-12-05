Staff Sgt. Zach Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, scans the ground for troops outside a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo event over Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Search and rescue training exercises like the Rescue Rodeo prepare Airmen to respond to emergency scenarios quickly and safely under unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6643759 VIRIN: 210512-F-QX174-1564 Resolution: 7097x4810 Size: 1.76 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.