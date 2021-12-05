A 320th Special Tactics Airman runs to a rally point after fast roping from a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Along with the fast rope, the 320th Special Tactics Squadron use multiple tools like rope ladders, hoists, and forest penetrator seats to lift personnel into aircraft when conducting rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)
|05.12.2021
|05.13.2021 19:24
|6643780
|210512-F-BE965-0075
|7914x5451
|3.71 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
