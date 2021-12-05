Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 1 of 8]

    Rescue Rodeo 2021

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jennie Seibert, 459th Airlift Squadron pilot, adjusts a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter’s controls during a Rescue Rodeo event while flying over Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. The recent search and rescue training was conducted with both the 459th AS and 320th Special Tactics Squadron to get a better working relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:24
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
