Capt. Jennie Seibert, 459th Airlift Squadron pilot, adjusts a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter’s controls during a Rescue Rodeo event while flying over Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. The recent search and rescue training was conducted with both the 459th AS and 320th Special Tactics Squadron to get a better working relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6643756 VIRIN: 210512-F-QX174-1303 Resolution: 6239x4727 Size: 2.4 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.