An Airman from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron (left), Capt. Ben Bourgeois (center), 459th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Master Sgt. Todd Chandler (right), 459th AS flight engineer, prepare for a fast rope exercise aboard a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Rescue Rodeo was a week-long event which tested the 320th STS on combat search and rescue operations in a variety of training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6643757
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-QX174-1508
|Resolution:
|6980x4716
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT