Rescue Rodeo 2021

An Airman from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron (left), Capt. Ben Bourgeois (center), 459th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Master Sgt. Todd Chandler (right), 459th AS flight engineer, prepare for a fast rope exercise aboard a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Rescue Rodeo was a week-long event which tested the 320th STS on combat search and rescue operations in a variety of training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP