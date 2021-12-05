Resue Rodeo 2021

A 320th Special Tactics Squadron Airman climbs into a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. The 320th STS Airmen train to operate in adverse conditions through a variety of exercises to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|05.12.2021
|05.13.2021 19:24
|6643760
|210512-F-QX174-1658
|6238x4720
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
