    Resue Rodeo 2021 [Image 4 of 8]

    Resue Rodeo 2021

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 320th Special Tactics Squadron Airman climbs into a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. The 320th STS Airmen train to operate in adverse conditions through a variety of exercises to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
